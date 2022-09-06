The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has condemned some leaders whom she described as Ideologically bankrupt, for being the biggest stumbling block to President Yoweri Museveni’s dream of transforming Uganda.

Mrs. Babalanda made the assertion during a stakeholders’ meeting of Mwaganza African Revolutionary Study Groups at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala on Tuesday.

She said instead of mobilizing masses to embrace government programs, some ideologically disoriented leaders do otherwise with a hidden and evil agenda.

“I am here today to appreciate you for making a deliberate choice to popularize proper ideological thinking in our country and particularly among the young people; by identifying the tools to help us understand our society correctly. As you are aware, the NRM party is built on four core principals of; Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and democracy which are the pillars of the NRM ideology,” the Minister observed.

She also reminded the attendees that the NRM Government is led by a revolutionary leader who has since 1986 initiated many ideas and plans to transform Uganda.

“Several of these plans have been achieved yet still much has not been realized largely on the account of leaders that are ideologically bankrupt. Leaders who are ideologically disoriented are the biggest stumbling block and challenge to the realization and fulfilment of the wonderful dreams of our President to transform our Country,” she said.

“While some leaders seek for political positions to merely obtain addresses, many still do so to acquire status and titles. It is a very disturbing situation. Very few of our leaders are performing to the people’s expectation not because they do not qualify with credentials but because they terribly miss out in matters of ideology. They care less to know where Uganda emerged from and where as a country we are headed to.”

Mrs. Babalanda however expressed optimism in the Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups, saying the team is going to fill the gaps of ideological disorientation among leaders and Ugandans at large.

“But yet I am comforted by the team of very determined and well-informed young compatriots seated before me today. You are the team that is going to fill the above gaps of ideological disorientation. If you expand your knowledge and if you share these ideas with our people, we will have in you a future hope for Uganda. A hope to change the minds of our people and to once and for all transform our country,” the Minister remarked.

“Indeed, your decision to target Universities is a very good one. In the past a child left University with the hope of working for the public though the civil service system. Today, all the graduates leave college to run to politics. Politics is the only attraction, yet nearly all those aspiring for positions are not ideologically prepared. They are instead packed with hatred and bitterness against opponents. No one is orienting our young politicians in real transformational politics. That is why several of our leaders today cannot pass the test of ideology. They are ideologically bankrupt.”

The Minister further commended Mr. David Mafabi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties also Mwanganza Coordinator for ably writing about the ideology subject in the media as well as largely coming out practically to teach the people the elements of ideological transformation.

“This is a big investment in the struggle for an integrated East Africa which is spearheaded by our President – a distinguished pan-Africanist. It is my humble appeal that during your training you allocate sufficient time to promote the issue of East African Integration which is the medicine to heal many of our challenges,” Mrs. Babalanda commented.

She added: “As the line minister in charge of the RDCs/RCCs I commit myself to introduce the initiative to them and to require them to promote and support it in their local governments, they being the chief government communicators in the districts.”

Meanwhile, Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups, is a modest but extremely serious effort put together by Pan Africanist volunteers and patriots with a vision of consolidating revolutionary and critical thought on the challenges and needs of the struggle for fundamental unity and advancement of the African people.