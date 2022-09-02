The Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo Abubakar on Wednesday officially launched the 11th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run and handed over a consignment of running kits to H.E. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Robert Rusoke, Uganda’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda.

The running kits will be used by the Ugandan diaspora in Kigali who will be participating in this year’s run slated for 4th September 2022.

The Minister who is in Kigali for official engagements with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Republic of Rwanda was accompanied by Hon. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary, Amb. Arthur Kafeero, Ag. Director of Regional and International Political Affairs.

Hon. Odongo expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the Uganda Mission and the Ugandan diaspora in Kigali in support of this Noble cause.

The Uganda High Commission in Kigali has participated in previous editions of the Run and on Sunday the 4th of September 2022 the Mission Staff led by Amb. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Rusoke, Amb. Anne Katusiime Deputy Head of Mission – Kigali, Robert Tugume Accounting Officer, and Baluku Ronald, 3rd Secretary together with the Ugandan diaspora in Kigali will be participating in this year’s Edition of the Rotary cancer run.

The launch of the Cancer Run took place at the official Residence of the High Commissioner. This year marks the 11th Edition of the Rotary Cancer Run in Uganda, an annual event organized since 2012 by Rotarians to raise funds for a one-stop cancer screening and treatment centre at Nsambya Hospital- Kampala.