The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Executive Director, Dan Odongo has said that over 1,280,172 candidates have registered to sit for this year’s (2022) national exams.

While releasing the 2022 examinations timetable at Uganda Media Centre on Thursday, Odongo said that out of 1,280172 candidates, 832,821 will be sitting their Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), 349,455 for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) while 97,896 will seat for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

“1,280172 indicates a percentage increase of 7.7 per cent of the total candidature. 56 per cent of the total candidature that is; seven hundred and fifty-one, three hundred thirty-six (751,336) learners are funded by the Government, while 44 per cent which is five hundred and sixty-four thousand, eight hundred thirty-six (564,836) candidates are privately sponsored,” he said.

Also, among the total number of candidates, 647,373 are female while 632,799 are male. All candidates will use 20,515 UNEB Centers of which 14,383 will be used by candidates sitting PLE. 3,877 for UCE and 2,255 for UACE.

According to Odongo, this year’s national examinations will commence on 14th October 2022, with the briefing of UCE candidates. UCE, which is the first series of examinations to be conducted, will run until 18th November 2022. The second series of examinations is the PLE which will be conducted from 7th -9th November 2022, starting with the briefing of the candidates. UACE will commence on 18th November 9th December 2022.

He however warned the head teachers to conduct examination briefings personally.

“The Board has noted previously, that where cases of irregularities and malpractice have been noted, the root causes have often been that candidates would have been poorly briefed, or not briefed at all.”

Odongo added, “The timetables include Regulations on the Conduct of the examinations and Caution to candidates on acts that amount to examination malpractice. Headteachers are requested to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to brief the candidates to follow these Regulations and that Caution is given. Failure to comply with the regulations and caution indicated in the timetable shall lead to cancellation of results of a candidate or all candidates at the Center or disqualification from the examination.”

He asserted that cases of examination malpractice that can lead to disqualification, cancellation of results or arrest of a candidate have been clearly spelt out on the timetable. Parents are also advised to take a keen interest in the timetable so as to support the candidates in every way possible.

He also urged Headteachers who registered blind candidates to also remember to pick the brailed time tables along with the other stationery.

“We call upon all concerned parties especially teachers and parents to ensure that in the remaining time, the necessary teaching and learning, as well psycho-social support is offered to the candidates to help them effectively prepare for the examination, “Odongo said.