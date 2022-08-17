The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu has revealed that the emergency shutdown of the 183 MW Isimba Hydropower Plant in Kayunga District, is due to operational challenges that led to the flow of water into the powerhouse.

In the statement released by her ministry on Tuesday evening, the Minister said that the shutdown occurred on Monday 8th August 2022 and was undertaken as a safety procedure to ensure the safety of staff and protection of the electromechanical equipment.

“The Operator, Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) is undertaking appropriate measures to restore power production at Isimba Hydropower Plant and we expect a generation to resume within three (3) weeks,” she said.

Minister Nankabirwa also noted that the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) is undertaking different measures to ensure continuity of electricity supply.

Among the measures include; Importation of approximately 60 megawatts of power from Kenya. Electricity dispatch of up to 50 megawatts of power from the Namanve Thermal.Power Plant. 3) Dispatch of 20 megawatts from the Kakira Sugar Power Plant. Optimization of the generation capacity of available Power Plants across the country. Suspension of any planned and non-emergency shutdown/outage permits. And Implementation of load shedding to balance power demand and supply and ensure that grid stability is achieved and sustained.

“The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development would like to reassure the general public that the Sector is working to ensure the situation is normalized as soon as possible and we regret the inconveniences caused,”Hon. Nankabirwa said.

Isimba Hydroelectric Power Station is a 183.2 megawatts (245,700 hp) hydroelectric power station that was commissioned on 21 March 2019, it is located at the village of Isimba on the Victoria Nile, in Kamuli District and its construction cost Uganda over Shs1.4 trillion.