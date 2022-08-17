The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa has revealed that the government of Uganda will involve religious leaders in the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and ensure transformation of their livelihoods.

Hon Nankabirwa made the revelation while speaking at the thanksgiving for the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu’s 60th birthday in Namirembe today.

“As the government, we know how important religious leaders are and the important role they play in community transformation. In the Parish Development Model, we will ensure that they are supported individually so that their families can be equally transformed,” said Hon. Nankabirwa.

While attending the thanksgiving service, the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, The Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira emphasized the need for thanksgiving in celebration of every year added.

“Everytime God adds you another year, you need to remember and give thanks for the far the Lord has brought you, remember and repent and pray for the way forward in your life,” said Bishop Luwalira.

He added, “We need to celebrate someone when he or she still lives to show that we value that person, use the opportunity to reflect, rejoice and affirm our gratitude to God for what that person has achieved. It is the working of God that He has lifted Archbishop Kaziimba from no where to sit with Kings and to shepherd His Church.”

Mama Margaret Kaziimba thanked God for raising her husband from a Lay Reader to Archbishop of Church of Uganda.

“God knew us from the beginning. When I was marrying my husband, I never imagined what he would ever become. From the choir to lay reader, priest, Bishop and now Archbishop. It’s only God’s blessings. My only duty has always been going on my knees to pray for him to be successful in ministry,” said Maama Margaret Kaziimba.

The Archbishop’s children led by Capt. Enock Kaziimba lauded their dad (Archbishop Kaziimba) for being a role model and pledged to continue making him proud.

“Because of your testimony and integrity, you have raised us to be God fearing and respected people. You are our greatest role model and we look up to you always,” noted Capt. Enock.

In his remarks, Archbishop Kaziimba attributed his successful ministry to salvation.

“I thank God for the gift of salvation. It is only salvation that has brought me this far. There is no other reason why I would be where I am other than that precious gift. I can’t thank God enough,” said Archbishop Kaziimba.

The thanksgiving service was organized by friends of Archbishop Kaziimba led by Governor Emmanuel Katongole of Quality Chemicals who commended him for being a unifier and a father who does not segregate along tribal, political and religious affiliation.

The Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala Rt Rev Dr. Hanington Mutebi; the Provost of All Saints Cathedral Kampala, The Very Rev Dr. Rebecca Nyegenye; the Provost of St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, The Very Rev. Canon. Jonathan Kisawuzi Ssalongo; and the Assistant Executive Director of Words of Hope Ministries Uganda, Rev Godfrey Kyome led today’s Service.

The function was attended by the Archbishop’s friends, relatives, clergy and members of the Provincial Secretariat led by Rev Canon William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary.

After the thanksgiving Service, friends of the Archbishop hosted the guests for dinner.