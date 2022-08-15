The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Kenya has declared UDA flag-bearer and current Vice President William Ruto as the 5th President of Kenya after a tight presidential race with Raila Odinga.

The IEBC made the announcement on Monday August 15, 2022.

Ruto garnered a total of 7,176,141 votes that represents 50.49 percent whereas Odinga got 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.5%

Kenya last Tuesday held its seventh general election since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1991 where voters lined to elect the country’s fifth president, members of the National Assembly, senators, and county governors. Kenyans voted for 16,105 candidates vying for a total of 1,879 elective positions.