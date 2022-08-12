Mr. Taremwa Michael Kananura has been the Chief Finance Officer of UETCL since August 2021 until his appointment as the Managing Director of the entity on 10 August 2022. He’s a Certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA). He holds an MPhil. Development Finance – University of Stellenbosch (S.A), Bachelors of Commerce (Accounting and Auditing – (MUK,), Bachelors of Laws (Cavendish University Uganda) plus a Diploma in Tax Planning and Tax Administration.

Most recently, he served as the Chief Finance Officer of Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) from 2019 to 2021 before joining the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

Before joining the UEDCL, he spent over 11 years at Senior Management Level. Seven (7) years of his 11, he worked with the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), serving in different capacities where he initiated and implemented utility reforms in Financial Regulatory Reporting, Investment Verification, and Corporate Accounting.

Mr. Taremwa M.K. coordinated the Investment Planning and Verification team under the ERA from 2014 to 2019 and was part of the team that drafted the Investment Approval and Verification Regulations, Uniform System of Accounts Guidelines, Member of the team reviewing licensee applications on Licensing, monitoring, parameter review, and Procurement Contracts Committee.

Before working with the ERA, Taremwa worked as a Finance Manager at Actionaid Uganda, as Head of Finance at Actionaid Rwanda, and Actionaid Zambia where he developed and implemented financial and accounting systems in these Country programs.

His combined analogous experience in electricity regulation, distribution, transmission, and humanitarian work piercingly makes him the right candidate for the top job at UETCL. Testimonies from his colleagues identify him as passionate & result oriented, very decisive, and a man of reputation and integrity.