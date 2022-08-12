By Rev Nelson Otto

JINJA Mayor Peter Alton Kasolo Okocha has rallied stakeholders to join hands and work together to enhance the much desired service delivery.

Kasolo says much as the civil servants who call themselves technical officers are key implementors of various projects and programmes ,these cannot be done in isolation.

Borrowing from the popular old adage which says ” no man is an island” ,the NUP leaning Mayor clad in a red shirt punctuated with a rosary to cement his other faith stressed the need to involve the political wing.

This was during the first Site Meeting on the planned Rehabilitation of Clive and Clark Roads(1.891km),Bell Avenue East and West (1.466km),Completion of Busoga Avenue which links to the State Lodge (0.75km),Traffic Lights and Drainage Works(1.782km) held at the Council Chambers.

The contract is being undertaken by Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd while Professional Engineering Consultant and UB Consulting Engineers Ltd are the Consulting firms in a joint venture.

Council Speaker Benard Mbayo echoed Kasolo’s message saying the political wing is the best mobilisers of the wanainchi towards the success of the project.

Mbayo who remains one of the longest serving councilor reminded the meeting how one project stalled for close to six months over poor communication and information flow.

Jinja South Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Mike Ssegawa cautioned against shoddy work saying his office will not sit and watch taxpayers money blown off by a handful of unpatriotic citizens.

He reaffirmed government commitment to continue putting in place projects and programmes aimed at poverty alleviation but quickly implored the civil servants not to mess these activities through negative practices and tendencies.

The Jinja City Engineer David Eremye assured the stakeholders that the project will be handed in accordance with the contract agreement.

Eng John William Byaruhanga who is representing the Consulting company also allayed fears from some circles that the program is behind schedule and might not be completed according to the schedule.

Byaruhanga informed the meeting that next week some physical works will begin on the Busoga Avenue.

The project signed on 13 June, 2022 is expected to be completed by 13 June 2023.