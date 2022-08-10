The president of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has heaped praise on the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and their Commander in Chief Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for engaging the army personnel constructively in developmental projects.

H.E Mohamud who is in the country on a three-day working visit made the statements while touring the Luweero Defence Industries, a subsidiary of National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) in Nakasongola district on Tuesday.

Flanked by a high-powered delegation of ministers and distinguished dignitaries from both countries, H.E Mohamud embarked on a tour of the industries, maintaining that he was impressed with what his Ugandan counterpart had achieved with the forces.

“I appreciate the presentation and congratulate the UPDF under the leadership of H.E Yoweri Museveni on the good job he has done with the soldiers. I am impressed with how the military is not only defending the country but also developing it using its own resources and know-how,” H.E Mohamud said.

“The military would be in the barracks idling, which is not good, so I congratulate you on this really good project which will be helpful for the development of not only Uganda but East Africa,” he added.

He continued that the experience at the industries was a reminder of how valuable the military is to society adding that Somalia is looking forward to benefiting from this experience as they have already started working together, collaborating and building the pieces for future engagement.

Lt.Gen James Mugira the Managing Director for NEC welcomed the President to the facility and relayed its composition.

Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzeyi, the General Manager of Luweero Defence said the UPDF in addition to the original task of Defense of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Uganda, plays a key role in the social and economic development of the country.

He detailed the NEC Vision statement to be a sustainable arm of the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs/UPDF that generates goods and services for progressive social-economic transformation and development among the Defence forces; the veterans and the civil society.

“The mission is to provide goods and services for the benefit of Defence forces, veterans of UPDF and the general public,” Maj Gen Sabiiti said.

The NEC has eight subsidiaries and four joint ventures including; NEC Construction works and engineering Ltd whose main focus is road construction, railway, buildings and many other activities, Agro SMC Ltd is another subsidiary which focuses on food security, foods, fertilizers and general production mainly agriculture, NEC Muzima for health which produces water for troops and also the general public, NEC -farm Katunga Ltd deals with the breeding of cattle and its also now dealing with beef for export, utilization in the Forces.

There is also the NEC T6 industrial and business park, NEC pharmaceuticals Ltd for medicine, and NEC security SMF Ltd which provides security services through the employment of civilians and veterans.

Also, part of the subsidiaries is NEC-LIL JESUS and Partners including Kyoga Dynamics Ltd which produces commercial explosives, Proheli international services Ltd for repairs and maintenance of helicopters, and NEC STREIT Ltd which manufacturers armoured vehicles and luxury safe vehicles and Kiira motors cooperation.