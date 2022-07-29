The First National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Alhajji Moses Kigongo, has asked the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) to be humble if they want to be useful civil servants in Uganda.

“RDCs, you’re representatives of the President in your areas of jurisdiction but some of you behave like you are not leaders. Be humble! I know your very powerful but we have seen powerful people and now they are no more. If you want to be useful, be humble, be nice; don’t be forceful on people! They will like you,” Alhajji Kigongo told RDCs, RCCs and Deputies during their ongoing orientation retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today, Friday, July 29, 2022.

“That’s why some of us are very humble. We are not panicking. We are here and and are going to be here for a longtime because of the strong system we put in place. I see people abusing the President and you wonder, what power do they have? Be humble, it will not do you any harm,” he said.

The NRM historical also cautioned RDCs and RCCs against corruption. He said they should not be tempted to become corrupt because people will lose trust in them.

“Before someone involves you in corruption, they first weigh you; like how much does this RDC weigh? My brothers and sisters desist, from taking bribes! You will face problems if you’re not transparent. Be proud of yourselves to earn respect.”

Alhajji Kigongo also encouraged RDCs and RCCs to legally deal with land grabbers who have since become a thorn in the necks of ordinary Ugandans.

“You have a task of dealing with land grabbers but before dealing with them, what do you know about the Land Act? First learn and understand the Land Act before encountering perpetrators. That’s your job,” he noted.

“Please, you’re leaders. We expect you to see very far, to be knowledgeable about the Act. If not, you will be very shy to fight land grabbers. Go and deal with the lazy public officers, deal with shoddy construction works, deal with failures in drugs supplies, in poor participation in social-empowerment programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM); deal with the insecurity in your areas, deal with poor attitudes of the people.”

Alhajji Kigongo further implored the Commissioners to understand the core values and ideology of the NRM Government, a factor that will help them to implement the party Manifesto in their areas of operation.

“That is why as NRM leaders you need to be fully aware of the four core principles of the NRM. The principles of Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation and Democracy should be at your fingertips. You need to master and apply them if you will be successful in your job,” Alhajji Kigongo opined.

“Your love for the NRM can be gauged by simple things like knowing the four core principles and even understanding what is in the NRM Manifesto. Yet, several of you do not even have a copy of the Manifesto to know what you are supervising. These two documents; the Manifesto and the core principles of NRM should be your guiding tools.”

He also warned RDCs and RCCs against disrespecting party structures, leaders and colleagues.

“You are called upon to desist from undermining your supervisors. We who fought and brought the NRM to power were not wealthy by any standard or even educated as such but we had a Vision to get Uganda to a better state and we have so far delivered. Please, take the steps being suggested seriously including turning yourselves into highly informed, highly motivated and relevant public officers and cadres of the NRM who are able to serve the people and communicate Government policies. We are surely aware of the challenges of capacity in the Office of the RDC but this should now end with the expanded team of dedicated Officers at the RDC Secretariat.”