The Executive Director of National Planning Authority (NPA), Dr. Joseph Muvawala, has said the Programme Approach is the way to go if Uganda is to improve service delivery and achieve socio-economic transformation.

The “Programme Approach” is a process that helps Government to formulate national priority development objectives and to realize these objectives through corresponding national programmes formulated and implemented in a coherent, coordinated and participatory manner to ensure sustainability.

Addressing Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies during their ongoing orientation retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, today, Friday, July 29, 2022, Dr. Muvawala said Government was moving from sectors to programmes in order to, among others, strengthen the link between budgets and plans, align outcomes and outputs to report measurable results and reduce duplication, redundancy and wastage.

“Parish Development Model [PDM] is Programme Approach- based and it’s an economic tool driving Uganda into socio-economic transformation,” the NPA Executive Director stressed.

Dr. Muwavala also told Commissioners that PDM brings planning and implementation closest to the people in line with the goal of the National Development Plan III (NDPIII).

“PDM is a mechanism for ensuring every household participates and benefits from the development process as Government, private sector, development partners and other non-state actors implement the development programmes enshrined in the NDP. It will deepen decentralisation, through community consultations and participatory planning in the development process, with a focus on poverty eradication and socio-economic transformation,” he explained.

“PDM is the most important transforming tool we have ever thought about.”

On the other hand, Security Minister Maj. Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi assured the participants that due to the good ideology of NRM, Uganda is generally stable security-wise.

He, however, requested RDCs and RCCs, as chairpersons of District Security Committees (DSCs) and District Intelligence Committees (DICs), to regularly convene DSC and DIC meetings to share information, plan inter-agency operations, resolve any disagreements within the security fraternity and ensure operational harmony.

“Timelily act on actionable intelligence passed on to you to avoid unwarranted situations such as surprise attacks. Also avoid unprincipled conflicts at inter-agency levels and promote consensus in the interest of the country,” Maj. Gen. Muhwezi stated.

“As leaders, be pragmatic (look at the larger picture), not parochial (inward looking). Work with all categories of people, not only those who think like you, look like you or those you go to church or mosque with. Promote diversity;it brings strength to the movement.”

The Minister also lauded President Yoweri Museveni for managing to control the national army effectively.

“The Commander In Chief has managed to control the army. No past president managed the army better than President Museveni. He has been able to control the UPDF under the civilian system,” Maj. Gen. Muhwezi asserted.

He took the inductees on their fifth day at the retreat through the science of handling intelligence effectively.