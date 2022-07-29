President Yoweri Museveni has bid farewell to the outgoing Europe Union (EU) Ambassador, H.E Attilio Pacifici, who has concluded his tour of duty in Uganda.

Ambassador Attilio paid a courtesy call on the President on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Forum on East Africa Community Affairs taking place in Munyonyo.

In his remarks, Ambassador Attilio saluted the President and the people of Uganda for the warm welcome and love throughout his stay.

“I thank you, Your Excellency, and the people of Uganda for the love and care I have got here. I hope my successor gets the same,” he said.

H. E Museveni thanked the Ambassador for the good work and the relationship with the E.U.

H.E Attilio is a career diplomat of the European Union External Action Service (EEAS). He started his career in European Union institutions in 1993 focusing on Africa and African affairs.

He has been the Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Uganda since September 2017.

In a separate meeting, President Museveni also bid farewell to the outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, H.E Zanna Umaru Bukar-Kolo.

H.E Museveni and the outgoing envoy discussed bilateral matters especially on security in Nigeria.

The President congratulated the envoy and wished him good luck in his next journey of life.

The courtesy meetings were attended by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Okello Oryem.