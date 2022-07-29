The Director of Manifesto Implementation Unit in the Office of the President, Mr. Willis Bashaasha, has said Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) are supposed to oversee the effective implementation of all manifesto commitments under their areas of jurisdiction.

The Manifesto Implementation Unit is mandated to track, report and publicise the performance, progress and challenges of implementation of Manifesto commitments and the Strategic Directives and g

Guidelines by the President to different Ministries Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and Local Governments.

Mr. Bashaasha noted that as the President’s representatives in districts and cities, the Commissioners are supposed to monitor implementation of central and local Government services to ensure their success.

The Director made the remarks during the ongoing RDCs’ and RCCs’ orientation retreat at NALI today, Friday, July 29, 2022.

“RDCs and RCCs should undertake robust supervision, coordination and performance monitoring mechanism of the Manifesto as well as publicize the Manifesto performance progress to citizens,” he said.

Mr. Bashaasha explained to RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies that they should assess the budget framework paper to ensure financing of priority projects and also offer regular update to the President and cabinet on the status of the Manifesto Implementation.

“Liase with the party Secretariat on progress of implementation,” he advised.

Mr. Bashaasha also emphasised the importance of Parish Development Model (PDM), as the development approach in realising the goal of the 2021-2026 NRM Manifesto.

“PDM is a strategy or vehicle for accelerating wealth and job creation, and improving service delivery at parish level. It’s intent is to take Government to the people in a more effective way through data gathering, community nobilisation and mindset change, area- based enterprise selection and development, provision of financial services, coordination of Government programmes, and feedback by the people on Government services and wealth programmes,” he disclosed.

“The Objective is to increase the effectiveness of interaction between Government of Uganda and citizens to accelerate the realisation of socio-economic transformation- getting Ugandans out of subsistence economy into the monetary economy within five years.The realisation of the PDM entirely depends on us.”

Meanwhile, the Director highlighted the challenges that are likely to limit the implementation of the Manifesto.

“The complex nature of land acquisition to enable infrastructure works to be undertaken. This is cross cutting issue that mainly affects roads, electricity, water, health and other infrastructure projects. Budgetary and financing gaps that affect implementation targets and other pledges.”

He also revealed that corruption by officials continues to impede implementation of service delivery.

“Champion the issue of corruption fight seriously if we are to achieve our goals.”

The 2021-2026 manifesto, running under the theme: “Securing your Future” is shaped under four principles that include; Patriotism and Nationalism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democratic governance.

During the same session, the Director of NALI , Brig. Charles Kisembo urged RDCs, RCCs and their Deputies to always exercise conscious discipline if they are to make informed decisions while executing their duties.

Brig. Kisembo said God gave people consciousness to know what is right and what is wrong.

“It’s self- consciousness that drives and puts values in us. It’s us to appreciate and value ourselves first. If we cannot see value in ourselves, then the benefit of others is lost,” Brig. Kisembo said.

“We grow in a society where socialisation is a force of compulsion. It keeps us accountable and inclined to natural obligation. As the man grows in goodness, the sense of compulsion reduces. We do good not because we are compelled, we become conscious-compliant.”

On the other hand, Brig. Kisembo encouraged the Commissioners to lead by example by providing political education programs that will help masses to develop a high level of consciousness.

“Once we are conscious, we shall begin to work for the common good. Consciousness enhances informed and balanced judgment. It diminishes the sense of compulsion.”