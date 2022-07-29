We shall be making an executive distinction of NRM Cadres, with acumen and ease;

Sacred Vanguards: By National disposition and state calling, these are national fathers, whose well nourished values, the Perpetual life of a nation rests. Our Great leader His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni, is ranked first and gratified in this group.

Sanctified Patriots: Through word and practice, this category shines with exemplary excellence, serving the nation with love and truth. Ministers Milly Babalanda, Alice Kaboyo and Ruth Mary Nankabirwa deserve accolades in this dimension

Fervent Nationalists:The intellectual disposition of institutional righteousness is well Premised on the hard work and glorious deeds of these individuals. Faruk Kirunda Press Secretary to H.E Museveni, Richard Todwong NRM S.G and Dr Chris Baryomunsi are golden banners in this realm.

State ideologues: The Progress of Nations is majory embedded in the art of dialectical consciousness whether economic, social or Political. We dearly Pay tribute to senior Army officers Muhoozi Kainerugaba( Gen) Charles Oluka ( Colonel) James Birungi ( Maj Gen) Emmy Katabaazi ( Lt colonel) , for being a shining light , with a purpose.

Conscious Enterprenuers:

The Pillar of Private sector leverage, is a true stimuli for the wealth of Nations . Uganda’s celebrated new breed of business class, like Barbara Mulwana, Patrick Kateihwaho , Andrew Rugasira among others are worth Paying homage and honour…..To be continued.

The Author Mathias Lutwama is Deputy RDC Kiboga district, (+256786672301)