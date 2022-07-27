The territorial police in Kabale district have arrested at least 18 suspects following intensified continued operations against marijuana dealers and smokers.

The eighteen were arrested in the Joint operation of police and UPDF that was conducted on Wednesday.

The operation occurred in Kakabano stage in Upper Bugongi, Kaita road and Kigongi Kiruruma valley near Katuna stage all in Kabale municipality.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Matte, some of the suspects arrested are renowned habitual criminals.

Some of the arrested include Ronald Akankwasa,Richard Kukundakwe both of Bugongi, Derrick Tayebwa of Rwakaraba, James Ngabirano of Mukasinde Mwendo, Bususu Musimenta of Mwanjari, Nuwamanya Junior known as Fresh kid of Bugongi, to mention but a few.

Maate says that these operations will continue until all those involved in such vice are wiped out.

This case of drug abuse has been recorded at Kabale police under file number SD 46/27/07/2022.