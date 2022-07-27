The Hon.Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni has reappointed National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Managing Director, Dr.Eng.Silver Mugisha for a second term, as the new Board Chairperson of the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), for a period of 3 years (2022- 2025).

The event was officiated by the State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo.

Eng Mugisha will lead a team of 15 Board Members inline with the Statutory Instrument 2009 No.9 that established UBTEB.

The reappointment is against the background of a successful board tenure from 2019 to 2022.

UBTEB Board Members 2022- 2025

1. Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha- Managing Director, NWSC

2. Dr. Umar Kakumba Deputy Vice Chancellor(Academic AFFAIRS), Makerere University

3. Prof Maud Kamatenesi- Mugisha- Vice Chancellor, Bishop Stuart University, Mbarara

4. Mr. Deus Mutesigensi Faida- Principal, Uganda College of Commerce, Pakwach

5. Ms. Nakyobe Safinah- Ag Deputy Director/Qualification Standards, Directorate id Industrial Training.

6. Mr. David Ochieng- Assistant Commissioner, Selection Systems, Public Service Commission

7. Mr. David Mubiru Luyima- Principal Education Officer Technical/BTVET

8. Mr. Richard Musafiri- Principal Industrial Officer Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

9. Mr. Simon Amuku- Senior Staff Surveyor, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

10. Eng John V Twinomujuni- Commissioner Urban Water and Sewerage Services, Ministry of Water and Environment.

11. Mr. Micheal Ocero- Assistant Commissioner/ Information Technology, Ministry of Information Communications Technology and National Guidance

12. Mr. Francis Bongonyinge- Assistant Printery Manager, UNEB

13. Mr. John Habiyaremye- Manager Human Resource and Administration, National Curriculum Development Center.

14. Mr. Joshua Lukaye- Ag Assistant Commissioner, Exploration Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

15. Ms. Oyuru Jennifer- Assistant Commissioner Agriculture Extension Skills Management, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Eng Mugisha together with the outgoing Board members achieved the following during the 2019- 2022 leadership years.

• TVET policy 2019 and Reforms

• The Board transited from a subvention under the Ministry of Education and Sports to a Vote Function effective 1st July 2021

• The Board launched a Strategic Plan 2021- 2025 anchored to the NDPIII, Manifesto among other policies.

• Staff Enhancement from 37.1% to 47.3%

• Steady positive increase in resource allocation to UBTEB over the thee years from Ugx 28.56Bn to Ugx 31.875Bn for F/Y ending 30th June 2022 and 33.733BN this F/Y.

• Unveiled plans for the construction of the UBTEB Assessment Center at Kyambogo.

• Increment in the accredited assessment centers and candidature from 15,903 candidates from 184 accredited examination centers to now 615 centers and 92,223 candidates.

• Partnership with the world of work and professional bodies/assemblies

• Passing of the Board Policies and Documents

•ISO 9001:2015 certification

• Celebrated 10 years of existence in Uganda

Among other achievements