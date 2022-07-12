On Monday, the lord mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, sued the minister of Kampala and the office of Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) over the illegal trade order operations going on in the city.

This was after the ministry of Kampala affairs and RCC’s office earlier this year ordered the eviction of street vendors off Kampala streets and also banned hawkers.

Speaking to the media at City Hall in Kampala, Lukwago said that the operation to evict street vendors and hawkers from the city is illegal because KCCA has no enabling law currently to enforce the directive, a statement the Deputy RCC for Rubaga, Herbert Anderson Burora has dismissed.

Now, addressing a press conference at Media Centre in Kampala on Tuesday, Burora disclosed that the ministry of Kampala is set to meet Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago over his Monday announcement of suing the ministry.

Burora says Lukwago misunderstood them, therefore he should have first consulted the ministry for clarity before suing them, asserting that their moves are legal.

Lukwago alleged that the operations are not about bringing trade order in the city as the ministry asserts. He noted that these operations were sanctioned by the National security council spearheaded by RCC’s office with an unknown motive.

Nevertheless, Burora assured Lukwago that they are not ready to halt their operations in kampala.

He emphasized that Mr. Lukwago was misled; therefore no government organ is going to stop them from the undertaking the operations.

Burora further disclosed the number of bodaboda riders they have registered so far and noted with encouragement to all bodaboda riders to ensure they follow all the guidelines put in place to avoid any inconveniences.

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor wants the court to declare illegal the ongoing bodaboda registration in Kampala where every individual is charged 65000 shillings for medical checkups.

Lukwago also noted that the registration process by the minister and RCC’s office plan to limit the over 200,000 boda riders in the city to only 7000 is also illegal since the public transport ordinance is still under scrutiny.