Heavy bombardment has been reported in Democratic Republic of Congo between M23 rebels and FARDC in Bikenke and Mbuzi about 17 kilometres from Bunagana one stop border.

According to Haji Shafiq Ssekandi Sengooba, the Resident District Commissioner Kisoro, heavy bombardment took place on Monday and 713 refugees feared and fled to Uganda at Nyakabande Transit Center through Bunagana one stop Border post.

Ssekandi told our reporter that among the Refugees received at Nyakabande Transit camp center, 364 are new arrivals while 349 who had had left the Camp back to Democratic Republic of Congo.

Now, Ssekandi says that currently the total population at the holding area and Transit center is currently 15,307 individuals with 3,760 at the transit center and 11,547 at the holding center.

He adds that the cumulative number of asylum seekers manually registered since 28th March 2022 is 36,420 individuals of 18,643 Households and that 435 individuals of 222 households were relocated to Nakivale.

The RDC noted that 328 COVID-19 tests were conducted among which 314 are new arrivals, 02 Humanitarian workers and 12 for relocation.

Ssekandi added that 9 patients were discharged from the isolation center leaving a balance of 63 active cases by the end of Monday.