Uganda’s Independent Electoral Commission has suspended elections of Women Councils and Committees from the Village to the National Level.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama has announced the development, citing lack of funds to organize the elections.

In a statement issued on Friday June 24th 2022, EC boss Byabakama informed the general public, Political Party leaders and women in particular, that the remaining programme for the elections of Village Women Councils and Committees, shall not be implemented as earlier scheduled.

“The Ministry of Finance has informed the Commission that the funds required for conducting the subsequent activities under the electoral Roadmap are not yet available,” Byabakama said in a statement, adding that, “all the remaining activities under the approved programme for conduct of the Women Councils and Committees Elections, starting with the nominations of candidates, which were earlier scheduled for Monday 27th June – 1st July 2022, have been suspended.”

He also added that the Electoral Commission will issue a new programme for the above electoral activities when the required additional funds are availed and appealed to Political Parties and Organisations, aspiring candidates and their supporters, and all other stakeholders in these elections, to remain calm as the matter of the additional funding requirements is being handled by the relevant organs of Government.

To-date the Electoral Commission had finalised the compilation of the Village Women Residents’ Register and is currently conducting the Display of the said Registers at each Village/Cell across the country in preparation for subsequent activities, namely, nomination of candidates and polling at the Village level.