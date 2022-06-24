An 18-year-old security guard in Kyankwanzi District has been arrested over accusations of rape and robbery.

It is alleged that on the evening of June 22 this year at Bukomero Village in Ntunda Town Council of Kyankwanzi District, Emmanuel Akol, working as a guard with Corporate Security Services, attacked Paul Nteziyaremwa and his wife.

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Racheal Kawala said that Nteziyaremwa and his wife were going home from Kilyanongo Trading Center when they were waylaid by the security guard.

According to Kawala, Akol was armed with a rifle by virtue of his guarding at the outlet of Premier Distillers factory and sugar cane plantation. He fired once in the air and ordered the couple to sit down and allegedly robbed them of their mobile phones as they never had any money on them. The Police said that the suspect then ordered Nteziyaremwa to run away immediately while the wife was told to run towards the sugar cane plantation road which was in the opposite direction.

It is alleged that Akol followed her with the gun until they reached at certain point where he grabbed and raped her without protection.

Kawala said that preliminary findings have revealed that the suspect then pulled the female victim to an iron sheets structure that he uses as a resting place and raped her again. But meanwhile, her husband had run to Ntunda police station, whose officers rushed to the shack and arrested the Akol and rescued his victim.

Kawala said that investigations are ongoing and that the female victim has been subjected to medical examination.