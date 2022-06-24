The Territorial police of Rukungiri have two of their own police officers in detention for neglect of duty after a number of suspects escaped from lawful custody.

The two are; No. 25907 Sgt Muhozi Boniface who was in charge counter and No.65635 Pc Masereka Wilson the station guard, both of whom were not on duty for unknown reasons.

The Kigezi Region Police spokesperson Elly Maate told the press that on Friday June 24th 22 at around 04:28am at Central Police Rukungiri, suspects in male cells raised an alarm claiming one of them had collapsed and needed urgent attention.

Maate adds that the male cells guard No. 039 SPC Mujurizi Christopher not knowing that it was a planned move, opened the cells to check, suddenly the suspects pushed him and dashed out of the cell and ran towards the Charge office door.

Other officers present at counter rushed to prevent the escape by closing the door but already 10 of them had ran out and headed towards different directions in Rukungiri town.

Maate names the suspects on the run as Byamugisha Allan Male Juvenil remandee charged with theft, Ampeire Davis Male Juvenile remandee charged with aggravated defilement, Mwesigwa Amos charged with Causing death by Rush and Negligent Act, Niwagaba Davis charged with assault and Arinda Peter charged with threatening violence.

Others are Akampamya Stuart charged with Threatening Violence, Niwagaba Sam Davis charged with theft, Akankwasa Andrew charged with Threatening Violence, Mubangizi Abert charged with theft, Kakuru Adam charged with Shop Breaking and theft.

Maate confided to this reporter that the detained Officers have been charged with Being Absent from the Station without official Leave, plus the third one still at large one No. 39196 Pc Tumwesigye Reuben, the station guard.

Maate now appeals to the public to cooperate with Police authorities so that if any of those suspects is seen anywhere within the community to alert the nearby Police or local leaders so that they are rearrested and charged accordingly.

The case of suspects escape from lawful custody has been registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station under reference number SD REF 02/24/06/2022.