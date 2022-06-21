Hundreds of young Ugandans on Monday turned up at Boma Grounds in Moroto Municipality for the ongoing Local Defence Personnel (LDP) recruitment exercise.

“You are in a good and right place to compete, join the formidable and professional force,” remarked the Deputy Commander of the UPDF 3 Infantry Division Brig Gen David Mugisha.

Brig Gen Mugisha who also doubles as leader of Team Four in the exercise, encouraged probable candidates to endure, be disciplined as the exercise undertakes its systematic criteria.

He warned candidates against the presentation of fake academic transcripts and national identity cards.

On his part, the Moroto Resident District Commissioner Mr. George William Wopuwa thanked the residents for the big turn up, noting that the act demonstrates a sign of vying to serve in the defence and security sectors of Uganda.

The ongoing Local Defence Personnel (LDP) National Recruitment enters day three in Karamoja Sub-region region, after the completion of Abim, Kaabong, Karenga and Kotido districts.