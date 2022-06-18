By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

The Gulu Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has asked teachers in both primary and secondary schools to return to classes or risk missing salaries upon removal from the government payroll.

Mr. Ichogor, together with his Deputy Mr. James Cosmas Okidi made the call on Friday during their routine monitoring visit to Latwong Primary school in Awach Sub County, where they met the deputy headteacher, Jackson Oyoo in his office.

Mr. Oyoo said as teachers they decided to lay down their tools following a resolution from their umbrella body, Uganda National Teachers Union-UNATU.

Mr Ichorgor thus pleaded with teachers to make a reconsideration and have mercy on innocent learners who turn up for studies, but in vain.

“I want to advise you, teachers, these children are ours why punish them, the government is aware of your plea and negotiation is ongoing,” RDC told teachers.

He further appreciated teachers who are doing their work normally and encouraged them to continue with that patriotism.

UNATU declared a nationwide strike at all levels starting Wednesday in their quest for equality and harmonization of the salary enhancement among teachers of different subjects, support staff, and school administrators.

The union is pushing the government to pay 4.8 million Shillings to graduate science teachers and 4.5 million shillings to those teaching arts and humanities. They are also advocating for a Shillings 1.35 million minimum wage for primary school teachers.