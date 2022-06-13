The Deputy Secretary-General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Namayanja Rose Nsereko has encouraged youth to embrace vocational training to attain the knowledge and skills required in the current dynamic job market.

Hon. Namayanja made the appeal on Friday as she interacted with students of Excel Vocational Training School in Bombo – Kalule, Luweero majoring in disciplines like tailoring, computing, hairdressing, and engineering among others.

The former legislator said youth must come out to utilize the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) services instituted by the government to aid students to attain both formal education and employable skills required.

“I encourage all youth out there to grab an opportunity of getting a skill since government supports vocational institutions as they equip learners with the required skills to start up own projects in a way of curbing unemployment, especially among the youth. Vocational training is relevant today because learners are equipped with basic knowledge and skills,” Namayanja said.

She revealed that vocational training is favourably competing with University education since learners from vocational institutions graduate with a range of opportunities at their disposal like creating their jobs or getting employment even before university graduates.

She also called upon the youth to embrace new technologies saying the world is quickly advancing and the government is ready to support the institutions with the required infrastructure in line with technology to ensure youth are not technologically left behind.

Namayanja thanked the administration of Excel Vocational Institution for equipping students with the required skills.

The Director of Excel Vocational Institute thanked the Deputy Secretary-General for sparing time to visit the institute and to also interact with the learners.

“Uganda doesn’t lack jobs but lacks people with the basic training to enable them to develop themselves and the places they reside from and this is exactly what Excel Vocational training institute does,” The Director said.

With support from the government, the institute is ready to skill more learners from different parts of the country and also those from the neighbouring countries he added.