Jinja South West Member of Parliament Dr Batuwa Timothy Lusala (FDC) hit the bull’s eye in the recently published performance of the new/first time Members of the eleventh Parliament in the plenary by New Vision newspaper.

Results were compiled from the Hansard reports of the House where activities of individual MPs are recorded. The assessment was based on the period between May 24, 2021 when Parliament elected the Speaker and May 11, 2022. The assessment did not cover the activities of Members of committees.

In the ranking, Batuwa topped the list with a whopping 97 presentations on the floor of Parliament out of the 101 sessions in the year. This indicates that the Jinja West MP legislated in all, but four sessions, an achievement quite incredible.

Kabula County MP Enos Asiimwe (NRM) comes a distant second with 51, while Nakawa West’s Joel Ssenyonyi Besekeze (NUP) follows in third place with 45, Nalule Aisha Kabanda(NUP), Butambala is in 4th place with 41, while Barsege-Layibi MP Martin O. Mapinduzi( Independent) comes 5th with 40.

Okaasai Sindronius Opolot(NRM), Kumi County polled 39, Dickson Kateshumbwa of Sheema Municipality(NRM), and Butembe’s David Livingstone Zijjan tied at 37. Former Presidential candidate Dr Abed Bwanika(NUP) of Kimaanya Kabonera, and Nakawa East’s Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo complete the best ten with 35 and 34 respectively.

Others worth mentioning are; Kayemba Geoffrey Solo of Bukomansimbi South, Mayanja Allan of Nakaseke Central, Abber Lilian, Kitgum Woman MP, Otuke’s Omar Paul, Bukoto Central’s Richard Sebamala, and Charles Tebandeke of Bbale County.

The Worst MPs

Abdul Mutumba of Kiboga West, Jimmy Lwanga of Njeru Municipality, Jinja Woman MP Loy Katali, Elderly MP – Buganda Peninah Busingye, Derrick Kabuura of Bushenyi- Ishaka Municipality, and Kazo Woman MP Jenepher Muheesi Abaho top the list of 38 new members who failed to say a word in Parliament over the last one year.

Butemba’s Patrick Nyanzi Bingi, Kassanda South’s Frank Kabuye, Kamuli Municipality’s Baroda Kayanga Watongola, Iganga Woman MP Saida Kauma, Kagoma North’s Alex Brandon Kintu, and Bugweri Woman MP Racheal Magoola are among the 28 new MPs who spoke once throughout the last one year.