Prof Badru Kateregga, the Chairperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC Namugongo Muslim Martyrs Mosque Site and founder of Kampala University has unveiled the Architectural master plan for the re-development of Namugongo Muslim Martyr’s Mosque.

The mosque sits at the site where several Muslims were killed on the orders of King Mutesa I. The late former President, Idi Amin Dadda designed the area as a memorial site for the Muslim martyrs and laid a foundation Stone for Namugongo Muslim Martyrs Mosque on Aug 10th, 1975.

Addressing journalists at his home in Buziga, Makindye Division, Kampala on Tuesday May 31st 2022, Prof Kateregga said that the redevelopment of the site is meant to preserve the Muslim Heritage in the country.

” Islam was the first foreign religion to enter Uganda and time came when the early reverts accepted it after they realized was superior and light over beliefs they had before so it led them to disobey the monarch resulting in a revolution that spread the religious beliefs we are enjoying today,” Prof Kateregga remarked.

He, however, noted that, unlike Christians who visit Namugongo for June 3rd martyr’s day celebration and the annual pilgrimage to remember Christian Martyrs who were executed ruthlessly by King Mwanga at Namugongo, ” for us Muslims we chose to recount that early Muslim history by gathering at the Mosque on June 1st, the Day UMSC was established and beseech Almighty Allah to bless the souls of our predecessors in faith as it is taught in various verses from the Holy Quran”.

Prof Kateregga further listed increased Public awareness of the rich history, the decision by the Gov’t to gazette the area as a historical site, and various research that culminated in writing a Book about Muslim Martyrs (Shu’adas) through his combined efforts and Haj Sulaiman Musana Kawanguzi the Secretary of the Committee as part of some of the achievements that have led to redevelopment of the site.

He encouraged well-wishers and Muslims to give support to this noble cause.

In the same development, Haj Ramathan Mugalu, the UMSC Secretary-General has disclosed that the Gov’t had committed in writing to compensate squatters who have since taken over almost the entire 6 acres of land leaving a very small portion hosting the mosque.