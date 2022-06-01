The Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja has today met the Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Alemtsehay Meseret at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya in bid to further tighten the relations between the two friendly sister countries.

During the meeting, Hon. Ssempijja and H.E Meseret discussed various matters ranging from regional security, increasing coordination and how to further strengthen the productive relationship and partnership between the two sister nations.

Hon Ssempijja assured H.E Meseret and her delegation that Uganda and Ethiopia enjoy historical and cordial relations which the Government of Uganda is committed to maintain.

“As Pan-Africanists, we have been very proud of Ethiopia and the developmental direction it has been taking. We share a common vision concerning regional security and economic development of the African people. This relationship and partnership should continue,” Hon Ssempijja remarked.

On her part, H.E Meseret applauded UPDF’s efforts in pacifying Somalia where the two countries are working together under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and further assured the Minister that Ethiopia will continue working with Uganda.

“We do not share borders but we have a lot that holds us together and we shall continue working together” H.E Meseret observed.

The two sides pledged to further strengthen the brotherly and productive Uganda-Ethiopia relations.

In attendance at the meeting were; the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Ms. Rosette Byengoma, the Chief of Legal Services Brig Gen Godard Besigye and the Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo.