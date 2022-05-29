By Lakomekec Anthony Kinyera

The Office of the Prime Minister this week recommended that a special audit be done in Pader following a presentation made by the district heads of departments.

This was during a Baraza meeting which began on the 23rd May 2022 (will end on the 2nd of April) and held at Ogom-telela primary school in Ogom-telela village, Ogom parish, Ogom sub-county in Pader district.

The monitoring and evaluation officer from the office of the Prime Minister, Ms. Florence Mbabazi said all the reports presented by the heads of the departments during the meeting were not polished.

She added that the reports should have spelt out what was given, what was spent, and what remained during the implementation of the projects, which all the presentations made lacked.

According to Mbabazi, the Parish Development Model did not surface in any presentation despite being the core of a recent government project meant to change livelihoods at parish levels.

Mbabazi further recommended that a special audit be done since there were a lot of incomplete presentations made by the various heads of departments.

Ogom residents appreciated the recommendations made by the delegation of the office of the Prime Minister, and one local stated that there is rampant corruption in the district.

Meanwhile, the Pader district chairperson, Fearless Obwoya Oyat confirmed that Pader has got several problems even if given the whole country’s budget, could not satisfy its demands.

“I urged the office of the prime minister to take concerns raised by the locals seriously, they should provide items to the locals since there is prolonged drought that has affected farming,” he added.