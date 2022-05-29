The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda His Grace Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has consecrated Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna as the 6th Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi.

Akanjuna, formerly the Archdeacon of All saints church in Kabale town was consecrated on Sunday afternoon at Kigezi High School Lower grounds.

In his words,the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda urged the new bishop to serve the people of God with humility.

The Bishop elect replaces Bishop George Bagamuhunda who has led the Kigezi Diocese for seven Years.

Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna in his charge promised to focus on evangelism,and development of the Diocese during his term of office.