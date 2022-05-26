Police in Rukungiri are investigating circumstances under which a man was beaten to death for reportedly failing to pay for roasted meat, locally known as Muchomo.

It is alleged that the deceased identified as Naboth Kanyima, a resident of Nyakibungo cell Bugyera parish Buyanja sub county Rukungiri district ate a stick of roasted meat but failed to pay.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, the deceased had a fight with one Amos over muchomo which he had eaten and failed to pay, and later Aston Nkamuhayo joined the fight to beat up the deceased.

The deceased tried to move home but could not reach, instead slept at the home of one Ezra who took him to a clinic at Buyanja Town Council in the morning from where he got referred to Nyakibale hospital for further medication where he unfortunately died upon arrival.

‘Scene of crime was visited and documented by the DCID/O, CIO, SOCO, team of detectives and other personnel, body was picked with minor injuries on the face and taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III for post mortem examination.’ Maate said.

Maate said the suspect Nkamuhayo Aston has been arrested while Amos is on the run.

A case of murder has been recorded at Rukungiri police under reference number CRB 428/2022.