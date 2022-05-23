Hypertension and diabetes patients in Kabale district have challenged government to rise up and settle the problem of poor service delivery in health center II’s and III’s.

The patients expressed their grievances yesterday at Rugarama Hospital, Kabale municipality, during celebrations to mark the World Hypertension Day, which was organised by the hospital management, under the theme ” measure your blood pressure, control it, live longer”.

The ceremony which was funded by the Global Livingston Institute, was used as an avenue by patients, to lash out at government, for complicating their lives, due to the high costs of transport involved in purchasing drugs in private facilitaties, owing to the fact that these drugs are not available in government establishments.

They called upon government to avail enough medicine at cheaper prices in health center 11’s and 111’s.

Kyokusiima Jacqueline, 50 years, is a resident of Mwendo Kitumba Sub-county, while Kobusheshe Annet , 49 years, is a resident of Nyabikoni Ward in central division Kabale Municipality.

The duo intimated to this website that they spend roughly Shs. 20,000 on transport, during their way to purchase medicine and in most cases, they have to sleep on the way, due to old age and lack of money to hire a boda boda.

Turyatunga Gad and Sabit Peter, teachers at Kigezi high school also intimated to us that they have been diagnosed with diabetes for almost four years, but faced a challenge of shortage of drugs in the hospitals.

They called upon government to intervene, such that medicine is made available in health center 111s and 11s.

Andrew Nangoli, the project coordinator with Global Livingston Institute said they are targeting those at high risk of getting a hypertension disease, and that they connect them to doctors, for medication.

He added that they have already established community health workers who will be helping the doctors at the village level.

He however decried the challenge of patients failing to turn up for their medications as indicated by the doctors, and called upon government and the ministry of health, to equip hospitals with the necessary drugs, to prevent the health crisis in the district.

Mr. Andrew added that they have increased their scoop to Bwama Health Center IV in Ndorwa west, and that they are still aiming at extending their services at the village level.

He also called upon doctors in health center 11’s to always refer patients to health center IV’s, when the health center has a shortage of drug supply.

Kabale Municipality MP Hon. Dr Nicholas Kamara pledged to buy scans for each health center in the locality, which include Rushoroza, Rutooma and Kabale regional Referral hospitals, and also train midwives to operate in them.

He called upon the public, to make use of health centers and avoid sugary foods, a move he said prevents diabetes and hypertension.

Hon. Kamara, also assured the maternity ward at Rutooma Health Center 11, which will be helping mothers to attain antenatal care.