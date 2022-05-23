President Museveni manifesto implentation programs through poverty Alleviation has been taken to his bazzukulu group by his senior advisor madam Joan kakwenzire.

The group of bazzukulu youth led by their chief muzuukulu wa m7 Carol Kembabazi Kamabare yesterday paid Courtesy visit to ahuge demonstration farm in mukono mwanyangiri.

The Bazzukulu ba m7 toured the poultry farm demonstration farm of cattles, winery making,banana plantations and so much more!!