Ugandans on Twitter and other social media platforms have attacked the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for lying about the health condition of the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Last week, Among called for an abrupt closure of Parliament and left for Seattle in the United States of America alongside Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and Democratic Party (DP) president Nobert Mao to visit speaker Oulanyah in the hospital where he had been admitted since last month.

After her visit, she went on her official Twitter handle and told her followers that the Omoro County legislator was responding positively to treatment.

“Together with close friends; His Lordship Alphonse Owiny Dollo, Hon.Nobert Mao and Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng; I have visited Rt Hon Speaker Jacob Oulanyah at his Hospital Bed in Seattle. He is receiving and responding to treatment under the close attention of his Doctors. Let us keep him in prayers for a speedy and complete recovery. I urge the public to respect his privacy and that of the family,” Ms Among tweeted last Friday.

However, on Sunday, President Yoweri Museveni broke the sad news that Speaker Oulanyah had died.

After Museveni’s announcement, Among also went on her Twitter and posted, “My Fellow Ugandans, our dear brother, friend and Leader the Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah has left us! He passed on this morning in Seattle, WA, the USA where he was receiving treatment.

“As a person and the Parliament family, we Loved and cherished Jacob dearly, he stood tall as a gentle giant, a principled man, a man of his word and an accomplished lawyer and legislator….”

However, her tweet sparked mixed reaction from netizens, whereby some asked why she kept on lying to the entire country that the Speaker was recovering yet while in Seattle, she got to Know that Oulanyah may not make it due to his deteriorating health condition or probably she already knew that the man from Acholi land was already dead.

See comments:

Amwonye; You lied that he was improving and responding to treatment, why? Trust M; Point of correction Anitah Among the late Jacob Oulanyah passed away earlier this week and not today but you lied to the public that he was responding well to the medication & u did it to prepare Ugandans for the announcement of his death today. I beg to submit. R.I.P Jacob. Komakech William; Why is it hard for you to admit that you lied about your observations saying he is responding to treatment earlier? The Allan County; What happened to he’s receiving treatment and recovering well?? Mukunya Jeff Johnson; But you said he was responding well. Why are all the lies even about such important issues? Grace Nalongo; Did you not recently tweet that he was responding to treatment? Were you telling the same lies that you said when glossing over HE Bobi Wine torture in Makindye barracks? Flavia; You told us that he is okay, meaning you fooled us now mourning for what yet he even had his Jesus naye Jesus announced him dead Uganda hmm RIP speaker.