Following a non productive meeting with Buganda Land Board officials on Monday, businessman Hamis Kiggundu has revealed that he will not pursue his interests in Kigo land, out of respect for Kabaka and to avoid confrontation with Buganda kingdom.

Speaking in a video in front of Bulange, the headquarters of Buganda kingdom after a meeting with Buganda Land Board officials, chaired by Prince David Wasajja, Hamis said he had lost interest in the contested land despite not being satisfied with the manner in which the matter had been handled.

Ham, emerging out of the situation as the bigger-hearted party, said he had gone to Mengo expecting to be listened to, and actually go on the ground with BLB officials and their surveyors to establish the veracity of their claims, however some officials declined, claiming simply that the land in question belonged to the Kabaka.

“I am Kiggundu Hamis Kiggundu and I am a Muganda by tribe. Buganda is Us and We are Buganda.” He said in the video. “I bought this land from Wakiso, and the registrar gave me these titles. I tried not to say anything until today when I was invited to come here and take our surveyors to the land in question.

Unfortunately, some officials in Buganda land board have not welcomed this idea.”

Whereas Kiggundu said Prince Wasajja who chaired this meeting was of the view facts of the matter be established on the true ownership of the land, since BLB’s land is on Mailo while Ham’s is freehold, which two cannot sit together.

Ham has sought to bring to an end a land dispute which kicked in last week, at the expense of losing billions of shillings he used to acquire the said land.

He has also ruled out the option of going to court because it would by extension mean, he was taking Kabaka to court.

“I cannot be seen quarrelling with Buganda over land. Even if I bought this land, I have lost interest in the land even if I bought this land. I cannot go to court because it will sound like I am fighting with Kabaka.”

The land in question is situated between Serena-Kigo and Mirembe Villas land, off Munyonyo Spur Road, and extends inwards sharing common boundaries with Serena-Kigo, Mirembe Villas and Lake Victoria.

Kiggundu through his company- Kiham Enterprises Uganda Limited planned to construct a multi-billion dollar sports entity that he wanted to be known as Ham Sports Club, Kigo.

The land is on Kyadondo Block 273, Plots 23974, 23975, 23976, & 23977, land at Kigo, which has a total Acreage of 37.767 Hectares/93.322 Acres.

However, when his company started out works on the said project last week, BLB officials were fired and accused Ham of grabbing Kabaka’s land.

Last week, Ham had told NTV that he has no intentions of trespassing on Kabaka land.

“We are not going to fight Buganda Kingdom. We will negotiate until we reach an understanding”.

Unfortunately, the two parties have failed to agree and Ham has decided to lose interest in the land, however, he was left believing he was denied a fair chance.

The land in question is also a freehold one allegedly granted to Ham by Wakiso District Land Board and the Freehold Land Titles were issued in November 2019 by Wakiso District Land Office.

Nevertheless, subject land falls under ‘Public Land’ formerly Plot 20 and referred to as, ‘Total Lake Area’, originally measuring approximately 289.34 Acres.