The Minister of state for trade and industry, David Bahati has advised Ugandans to be mean if they want to accumulate wealth. According to Bahati, over spending or living a lavish life doesn’t make one wealthy.

He made the comments while speaking at the 36th Annual General Meeting of Lyamujungu SACCO on Saturday at Little Litz Gardens in Kabale town.

“You cannot become rich when you spend lavishly. Please be mean and riches will find you, ” Bahati told members of Lyamujungu SACCO.

Lyamujungu SACCO started in Kabale in August 1984 with six members but has up-to-date grown to over 20,000 members.

The SACCO is one of the oldest in Uganda.