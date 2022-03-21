Police in Kanungu district are investigating circumstances under which a banana plantation belonging to a Member of Parliament was cut down.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Hon James Kaberuka Ruggi, the Kinkizi West Member of Parliament, was first attacked while at his home by Steven Byamukama, who was reportedly demanding some money from the legislator. After failing to pay him, unknown people cut the banana plantation down.

It’s alleged that one Byamukama Steven, a businessman operating from Mbarara city but a born of Nyamirama sub county in Kanungu district sold land to Hon James Kaberuka at a tune of 30 million shillings.

He was, however, paid 14 million cash and remained demanding 16 million shillings of which he again paid 10 million after some time and remained demanding 6 million shillings.

It’s further alleged that Mr Byamukama Steven had been calling Hon Kaberuka for his balance of 6 million shillings but all in vain.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesman Elly Maate, Byamukama attacked the legislator on Saturday morning at his home to ask for his money resulting into a scuffle.

Hon Kaberuka reportedly accused Byamukama that he gave him a small piece of land with less value and assured him that he will not give him the remaining balance.

According to Maate, this annoyed Byamukama so much, but according to some eyewitnesses, it’s alleged that the banana plantation was cut by one of the shamba boys of Hon Kaberuka one Mugumya Emmy and later rushed to report to police a case of malicious damage for the purpose of implicating Byamukama Steven in the courts of law something being investigated by police.