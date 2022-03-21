Local leaders in Katikamu Sub County Luweero District have requested government to run for their rescue in order to curb the problem of teenage pregnancy which is increasing every day, where men impregnate young girls and run away.

These led by the Sub County chairperson Herbert Kato say that many teenage mothers run to their offices every day asking for help ,yet they are also unable to do anything, hence calling upon government to address this issue.

Kato says, many teenage girls in his sub county have refused to go back to school after early pregnancies and marriages, whereas boys have decided to go for sand mining, and others joined peer groups, a factor he says has darkened their future .

He therefore urged parents to always counsel their children so that they have a bright future.

Due to this alarming situation ,Katikamu South legislator Hassan Kirumira Lukalidde together with Caring heart Uganda ,on Sunday 20th March 2022 donated 230 Tailoring machines to teenage girls in the community after a 4 months training ,so that they start self employment.

Hon.Kirumira asked government to establish vocational schools in this area to provide technical studies to teenage girls with such issues like early pregnancy, and other needy people.

Some of the teenage mothers who got pregnant during the lockdown, have narrated the problems they are facing, though have hope to enjoy life again after receiving help from the good Samaritans.