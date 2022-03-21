The Chief Administrative Officer of Nakaseke District, Hajat Sarah Nakasujja has cried out to the Ministry of Education to think about the issue of recruiting more teachers in government aided schools and also certify all schools established by civil society organizations in order to revamp the education system in the district.

To say this, Hajat Nakasujja was had accompanied the Minister of State for Higher Education Dr. JC Muyingo at a function of commissioning Lubwama Seed Secondary School in Semuto Sub County on Saturday 19th march 2022.

Hajat Nakasujja said that they have written to the ministry several times complaining about the same issues but officials paid a deaf ear ,hence asking Dr Muyingo to be on their side and drive their grievances to the respective officers for implementation.

She further said it was high time the ministry made some changes by sending commissioners in communities to carryout investigations with an aim of identifying problems faced by these schools, because sometimes the district officials fail to handle hard issues.

She also asked the ministry to increase on the amount of money sent in secondary schools to cater for administrative activities.

Minister Muyingo appreciated people who donated land to the government where they constructed the seed school, urging residents to utilize it for a better future of their children.

Muyingo also preached about patriotism, calling upon Ugandans to love their country and to appreciate NRM government for it’s great achievements because they can be seen and witnessed.

Some of the residents complained about the delays by government to work upon their demands, appealing to the minister to comeup with other projects since they are very ready to donate land where these projects can be established.