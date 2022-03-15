The police in Kabalagala is investigating circumstances under which Hussein Kakonge, 46, a private guard with Security 2000 located in Muyenga,tried to disarm a police officer.

Kakonge who had sought refuge at night at the police station, turned against an officer- Police Constable Bamwesigye Junior with the purpose of disarming him of his rifle.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says PC Bamwesigye was manning the police counter when he was attacked on Monday, March, 2022 at Kabalagala Police station.

“Preliminary information shows that Kakonge introduced himself to officers at Kabalagala Police Station as a guard and he claimed that he was stranded after his bosses evicted him out of the house.

He said he was looking for a place to spend a night,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Tuesday.

” Our officers, under the police mandate of protecting life and property, they gave him beddings to rest near the counter.

To their surprise, Kakonge woke up at night around 1am and attempted to disarm an officer at counter.”

Owoyesigyire added that Kakonge first used a helmet to assault PC Bamwesigye and later tried to disarm him of his gun.

” The officer put up resistance until other officers, who were nearby, came and subdued the suspect.Kakonge was immediately arrested.”

Owoyesigyire also noted that Police did further investigations on the suspect and background.

“It has been established that Hussein Kakonge has a military background.

He joined the UPDF in 1996 and has previously served the UPDF in various missions in Somalia, fight against the Lord Resistance Army and others.

After he returned from Somalia mission, he deserted the UPDF and later joined Security 2000, where he was also fired.

The police are currently working with the UPDF to ascertain more facts on why he deserted and will be informing you on the progress.”

” We also want to appreciate the officers at Kabalagala Police Division for the vigilance and quick reaction they exhibited during such an action because the situation could have ended badly had our officer been disarmed.Officers around Kampala Metropolitan Policing area have also been urged remain vigilant and alert while on duty since the threat of targeting their guns still exists . The suspect is detained at Kabalagala Police Division.”

Police have since preferred one count of attempted murder, desertion and attempt to steal a gun against Kakonge.