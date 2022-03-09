Resident District and City Commissioners (RDCs and RCCs) have been warned against involving themselves in land wrangles and acting in partisan manner while handling land issues.

The Minister for the Presidency , Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda sounded this warning as she addressed a zoom meeting of RDCs and RCCs on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Lands Minister Judith Nabakoba, Secretary Office of the President Hajji Yunus Kakande and Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit Brig Gen Henry Isoke among others.

The tough talking Babalanda cautioned RDCs to strictly follow President Yoweri Museveni’s recent directives where he banned all land evictions in the country without the consent of the District Security Committees (DSC).

She noted that the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) will not hesitate to arrest any government official who will not comply with the directive.

Ms Babalanda also directed Gen Isoke to ensure that the Presidential directive is implemented by monitoring activities of the security Committees.

On her part, Lands Minister Judith Nabakoba pledged to ensure that the directive of HE the President is implemented to stop the many land wrangles around the country.

During the same meeting , Babalanda directed RDCs and RCCs to report all matters of corruption in their districts to State House Anti Corription Unit.

” We will not allow lame excuse that Police mismanaged cases or fails to respond in time . SHACU has detectives who will intervene in these areas….” Babalanda warned.

The no nonsense Presidency Minister also asked RDCs and RCCs to popularize the Parish Development Model which is aimed at transforming lives of citizens.

President Museveni recently launched the PDM, saying each parish will receive Shs17m this financial year , which will increase to Shs100m per parish in the next financial year.