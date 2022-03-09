Joan Nansubuga, a room attendant at Brovad Sands Lodge in Kalangala district has done what most Ugandans can never do.

This kindhearted hotel house keeper found a wallet with $10,000 (Shs36 million) inside a client’s room and handed it over to the management of the hotel.

Nansubuga has since been praised over her honourable deed by a good number of Ugandans.

Eric Baluku, the Hotel Administrator says, Nansubuga as a house keeper has always been the voice of reason and honesty and the act has graciously improved her reputation and that of the Hotel amongst right thinking members of the society.

“She is a room attendant and was the one working in the room. She discovered the money on Monday shortly after the Eritrean tourists we had hosted had left. On checking the wallet, she was very excited and immediately dashed to the front desk and alerted us,” Baluku noted.

He added that the tourists had registered themselves at the hotel visitor’s books and they went through the contacts and reached out to them.

“They were extremely happy that we had such genuine persons and since they had left Kalangala, they gave us directions on how to send the money. We are glad that they received the money,” Baluku said.

“We gathered the workers for a small brief and thanked them for being kind and gave Nsubuga a token of Shs100,000.”

Rashid Kiyimba, the Chief Executive Officer at Brovad said, “Away from the pride she has left Brovad with, she has also been a swaddle leader of all house keepers. With a wealth of experience, she believes in true things and building brands.”

On the other hand, some of the tourism and hotel operators in Kalangala and at the National scene have proposed that Nansubuga becomes an ambassador and also be rewarded.

“I propose Uganda Hotel Owners Association, Uganda Tourism Board and any Tourism and Hospitality related organization to have Joan rewarded and get profiled.” One of the operators suggested.

Ugandans on social media react:

Brenda Tess Ninsiima says, “Jesus christ did more for us! Has he ever asked any of us for anything other than goodness and love to each other? He emulates himself through some people this way and thats the moral.”

Kaggwa Barnet – “Some situations can be tempting,well I know what is not URS is not URS,but again,what if God had blessed her that way.i take the money and deal with my God🙏🙏✍️.”

Trinity MC – “😂😂moral of the story stay broke till u brave enuff to tale wat u havent stolen. ”

Andrew Tyaba -” Did she know what to do with the dollars anyways 🤣😀. ”

Kabulamulilo Nze Kokomebi -” This is what we need to restore in our people. God will bless this woman with more money.”

Edwin Tumwesigye-” 100k…management u can do better. ”

Stuart Boaz- “She is not poor, actually she is very rich, she can control money ive liked her.”

Rwakishaija Immy – “Witchcraft is real olaba government etunda ensi uganda who are u to give such money back oli mulalu🤦‍♀️obwavu buli mu her DNA bambi.”

Maya N Mustafah – “She will die poor 😂.”