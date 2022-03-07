The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner, David Maxwell Kaboyo has urged fresh graduates to supplement government’s efforts to eradicate poverty at household level through the parish development model.

Kaboyo observed that the government is yet to roll the model across the country stressing that there is a need for young patriotic and energetic graduates to cascade its concept and intentions.

While officiating at the 9th mini graduation, welcoming freshers and swearing in of new guild council for Team University Ntungamo coordination Centre at Embassy Tours on Sunday as chief guest, he thanked the NRM government for introducing such programs aimed at eliminating poverty levels in the country.

The Ntungamo District Education officer Fred Bahati appealed to the graduates to always portray a good of professionalism in the society which will motivate others to embrace education.

Bahati hailed the Team University for being strategic to set up Team University Ntungamo coordination Centre which has helped many political and civic leaders in the district to attain education at affordable price instead of moving to Kampala and Kabale.

The Vice chairman Ntungamo District Asuman Kigongo requested the district to always do promotions whenever the civil servant attains further qualifications to compel others to enroll for further studies.

The dean faculty of Business and management Team University Biho Leonard thanked the leadership of Ntungamo district for cordial relationship between two institutions and asked for more support.

Katushabe Obedience coordinator Team University Ntungamo coordination Centre commended the parents and students for entrusting Team University and challenged the graduates to mobilize for more students for greater heights.

Over 117 students graduated with masters, bachelors, diplomas and certificates in various disciplines among them was district speaker Twikiriize Nicholas Mugyenyi who asked graduates to remain focused and aim at attaining further academic levels to beat job competition.

The guild council 2022/2023 will be headed by Byaruhanga Deus, Byamukama Jazila as vice, Niwenshaba Denick as guild speaker and Turyahabwe Deus Kyotsire as minister for information, mobilization and welfare among others.

The function which started with a procession through Ntungamo Town at 10am was blessed by Rev Richard Tumuhimbise the Diocesan cashier.