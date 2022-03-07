Bukedde Newspaper management has apologised to tycoons they defamed last month that they were under investigations for grabbing land.

In a well-displayed apology in Bukedde newspaper of Monday, March 7, 2022, the management of the newspaper owned by the Vision Group, said, they discovered their February 22, 2022 which alleged that President Yoweri Museveni had directed the inspectorate of government to investigate Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, Godfrey Kirumira, Hassan Basajjabalaba and Ntaganda Ephraim for suspicion of grabbing land.

Now the newspaper says, they didn’t have facts.

“The error wasn’t intentional”. Bukedde apologised on Monday edition.