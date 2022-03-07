Rhoda K Shelbie is a Ugandan dancehall and ragga Artist based in the United States of America. She is among the ladies struggling in Uganda’s rapidly improving music industry and this has kept her on the upcoming artist list for quite a while.

The Buggie empire (management) product has songs like “Banyiga wa”, “You see me”, “Miracle” ( a collaboration with a very big gospel artist Pastor Wilson Bugembe) and “nyama” where she featured Pallaso who’s currently the male artist of the year.

Rhoda K was interviewed by a Youtuber known as Andrew Luzze who asked her to open up about her sexuality.

This question was aroused by a video that showed her kissing a fellow lady while on set for one of her videos .She admitted that she likes fellow women and that she has never dated a man in her life.

Rhoda K also said that it’s her life and no other persons opinion matters .This makes her the second diaspora –based Ugandan female musician to open up about her sexuality after Pastor Julie Mutesasira’s shocking marriage to a fellow woman in 2020.