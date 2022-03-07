Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, influencer, brand ambassador, music icon and comedian.

He is the CEO and founder of Mavin Records which is one of Nigeria’s biggest record label working with the very best like Korede Bello, Ladipoe ,Di’ja, Johnny Drille, DNA twins, Crayon and his latest artists being Rema and Ayra Starr (for one who follows Nigerian music you definitely know how big the above are).

In 2018, Tiwa Savage was the first woman to win Best African Act and won the MTV Europe Music Award under the same label before she was signed by Universal Music group. He also co- owns Mo’Hits alongside Dbanj.

On the other hand, Kaitetsi Gold Vivian is a Ugandan Tiktoker (verified with above 2 million followers), socialite and video vixen (was in Fik Fameika’s Tiktok song) who recently paved her way into Nigeria and is now chilling with the big boys. It seems like she spends most of her time with the Mavin boss as she recently shared videos of them dancing, singing, playing and driving around town on her Tiktok page.

A few days ago, the 39-year-old Don Jazzy shared a video on his Instagram with millions of followers massaging the almost naked Goldviv and this led to so many criticisms from Nigerians. Others even wondered whether he was in his right senses before posting it.