Christians on Wednesday ushered in Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lent season, a 40-day period for praying, reflection, fasting, and alms giving.

The former state minister for Gender Mwesigwa Rukutana implored Ugandans to be champions of peace, cohesion and reconciliation and prayer for their political enemies.

Rukutana said that it is paramount to forgive and forget the past wrongs if one is to recover from the wounds of hate.

He wished the people of Rushenyi County and Ntungamo District a happy Lent season.

However, the former deputy attorney general urged them to guard their lives jealously against the pandemic and HIV/AIDS because the country still needs them.

At Sacred Heart Ntungamo Town Catholics parish, the Parish priest Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiime warned all believers especially rich people against land eviction and grabbing rather show love and care for the needy in the Lenten season.

Rev Fr Tumusiime said that forms of land conflicts and aggression have resulted in death and displacement of the people of God.

He told believers to repent and convert heartedly to God, be merciful, patient and full of compassion despite ill will.

Rev Fr Tumusiime reminded them that Lent season is the time when Christians should develop the spirit of love to others and even after the Lent season.

However, he warned the public against pride explaining that when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing or telling the neighbors what you have done.

The former Woman MP Ntungamo district Hon Beatrice Rwakimaari advised the public to dedicate the Lent season to pray for God’s intervention in high prices of basic commodities such as bar of soap and fuel.

Ash Wednesday derives its name from the placing of ashes on the foreheads of participants to either the words “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or the dictum “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.

It takes place 40 days before Easter Sunday.