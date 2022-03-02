By Everest Mukiibi

Nakaseke district council has passed a resolution that prohibits teachers from entering classrooms with their phones, giving a warning to bring to book those who will breach this rule.

According to the district authorities, teachers spend most of their time talking and chatting with friends on phones, which has prompted them to pass this resolution so that teachers can utilize this time to teach learners purposely to fill the gaps left in the curriculum, during a two years covid-19 lockdown.

Leaders led by the district chairperson Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka, said the education system in Nakaseke had started lagging behind ,and they had to find ways of revamping it very fast by ensuring that teachers attend fully to learners.

Kiwanuka added that this new system will be put into practice by head teachers who have been tasked with supervision of teachers to ensure that they abide by the passed rule.

He explained that parish chiefs have been given authority to monitor the system and report to the office of the chief administrative officer.

However, different head teachers in Nakaseke who preferred anonymity have downplayed the system, saying it will not be significant.