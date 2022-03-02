David Bahati, the minister of state for trade,Industry and cooperatives(Industry) has called for unity among all Ugandans across all religions especially when it comes to development . Bahati made his call on Tuesday while speaking at the Kigezi Diocesan 14th Synod meeting at St.Peter’s cathedral Rugarama.

He appealed to the synod members that part of their requirements is to promote unity of purpose, support one another; and work harmoniously with other children of God despite their faith adding that all are all created in his image.

Bahati who is a Synod member as the Bishop’s special nominee said that there are challenges people face in Kigezi and Uganda whose solutions know no boundaries giving an example of landslides, floods, poverty,dieases and development, which know no religion.

“Poverty knows no religion, and therefore efforts to fight it should be collective.

Covid-19 and other communicable and non communicable diseases do not distinguish between faith, and our efforts at immunisation and strengthening our healthcare should be collective”, Bahati said.

He also called on church leaders to mobilise people to support, get involved and benefit from the Parish Development Model as the new way to fight household poverty by forming enterprises and the Parish SACCOs to enable them have access to the UGX 17m that will be available at the parish and be able to make more money.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Kigezi Diocese George Bgamuhunda while chairing the Synod meeting,appealed to the members to live an exemplary life among the rest of the Christians.

He expalained that the church will always support development of all the people through providing water,education,health and household income along side preaching the gospel of christ.

The bishop also said that Church of Uganda has changed the date for consecration and enthronement of the Bishop elect of the Diocese of Kigezi Rev. Canon Gaddie Akanjuna to 29th May 2022, from 26th of June same year.

He added that they are considering holding the function at Kigezi High School primary-lower because St Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama is not big enough to host thousands of Christians who will turn up to attend the function.