Joel Tumusiime Ssalongo an employee attached to Radio Kinkiizi has passed on.

Joel who died after a short illness has also worked with Voice of Kigezi FM, Hope radio, Peak FM, and Freedom radio stations all in Kabale District.

Joel had also worked at Kanungu broadcasting services.

According to Kinkiizi FM station manager, Chris Kareju, the deceased worked normally on Monday until the evening of the same day when he developed continuous blood vomiting.

“We gave him some first aid and he went home until this morning when we got information that vomiting had continue. We rushed him to the clinic where he passed on minutes later,” Kareju noted.

However, Joel has always had illness attributed to liver problem.

The station manager however told this reporter that they were by press time going for a postmortem analysis before they transport his body to his ancestral home in Kabale District for burial.

Joel will be remembered for this thrilling voice and being a jolly human being, according to his colleagues in the Media fraternity.

Go well, Joel.