An adhoc committee of Parliament has been set up to investigate the Naguru-Nakawa land issues.

The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among who chaired the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 01 March 2022 said there are fights related to the Naguru – Nakawa land which she added has highlighted failures at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and the Uganda Lands Commission.

“The land has been parceled and is being cleared without these conflicts being resolved. It is a shame. It is time that we embarked on our oversight mandate to root out these vices from the operation of government departments and agencies,” Anita Among said.

On 23 February 2022, the State Minister for Lands, Hon Sam Mayanja wrote to the Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, urging her to weigh in on the matter.

He said stakeholders had agreed to stop all activities on the Nakawa-Naguru land for three months to allow government come up with a solution.

The land in question was allotted to an investor, Opec Prime Properties in 2007 to construct a satellite city.

In 2018, Cabinet resolved to terminate the contract between Government and Opec Prime Properties after the company defaulted on its obligations.

The land was then repossessed by the Government through the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) which agreed to reallocate the land to new developers.

Part of the land was allocated Internal Medicine of Virginia PC that has received 15 acres and Uganda Heart Institute, 10 acres.

The Presidential directive to give land to Internal Medicine of Virginia PC was made on 20 October 2019 when President Yoweri Museveni wrote to then Lands Housing and Urban Development Minister, Hon Betty Amongi.

According to Mayanja, 18 companies have been allocated land by the Uganda Land Commission.

The committee will be chaired by Hon Dan Atwijukire (NRM, Kazo County).

Other Members are Hon Agnes Apea, Anthony Akol, Aisha Kabanda, Asuman Basalirwa, Jonathan Ebwalu, Dickson Kateshumbwa, Sarah Opendi and Ritah Atukwasa.